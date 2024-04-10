Firing over extortion money leaves tractor driver injured in Cuttack district

Cuttack: A tractor driver was severely injured after being fired by a group of miscreants over extortion money in Odisha’s Cuttack district today.

One Biswajit Palei of Mahidharpur village under Athagarh police station limits of the district was driving a sand-laden tractor at around 5 PM. In the meantime, a youth named Dilu Palei of the same village along with four others came in a car and tried to extort money from Biswajit.

However, the miscreants fired at Biswajit all of a sudden as he refused to pay them money and fled the spot before anyone could notice them.

Later, Biswajit was rescued from a pool of blood and was rushed to Athagarh hospital in a critical condition. Later, he was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his health condition deteriorated.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Speaking about the firing, Biswajit’s brother Aju said, “Dilu Palei and four others came in a tractor while my brother was unloading sand from his tractor today. All of them were under the influence of alcohol and threatened him to fire at him if he does not pay them some money. When he refused, they fired at him and drove away. My brother sustained bullet injury on his stomach. After we admitted him at Athagarh hospital, he was referred to the SCB Medical in Cuttack.

“Police should take action against them and my brother should get well soon,” Aju added.

Meanwhile, police is said to have started an investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Yellow Warning For Rain Issued Over 8 District Of Odisha