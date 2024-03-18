Fight between two groups inside jail premises in Khurda, 7 injured

Khurda: There has been a fight between two groups inside jail premises in Khurda district of Odisha said reports on Monday. The fight ensued after a mobile was found in the jail.

According to reports, yesterday a group of criminals attacked an inmate in Khurda Jail, suspecting him to be a police informer.

A case has been registered against seven people in the Khurda town police station. Convict Prakash Nayak is the victim of the attack, he is serving time in jail in the case of fake cough syrup.

Suspecting that he was informing the police about the incident of finding a mobile from the jail, another inmate attacked him. Nine mobiles were recovered from the convicts who were previously in jail for smoking and murder. After the previous mobile was found, the police found nine more mobiles based on how they entered the jail.

It was known that the brownie business was operating from inside the prison. While further investigation is going on by the police. Yesterday’s incident shows that all is not well in the prison. While admitting yesterday’s incident, the jailer said that the case was filed against seven people.