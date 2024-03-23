Female foreign tourist enters Puri Jagannath Temple, probe underway

Puri: In a shocking incident, a female foreign tourist entered inside the Puri Jagannath Temple, said reliable reports in this regard on Saturday. The identification of the female foreign tourist was done by the sevayats of the temple.

According to reports, one more youth was detained along with a female foreign tourist by the Singhdwara police station. The sevayat identified the foreigner from about two feet away, further reports added in this regard.

It is worth motioning here that, the detained woman is a Polish national. She sneaked into the temple with a huge group of people. Her passport is being checked by the Singhdwara police station. Why the foreign tourist entered Puri Jagannath Temple is yet to be ascertained.

Reports further say that, she earlier came to India in 2023 as well, the information has been obtained from Additional SP Sushil Mishra. Further investigation is underway in this regard. Detailed reports awaited.

Recently on March 3, as many as four non-Hindus reportedly entered the Puri Srimandir, following which police detained a total of nine persons for interrogation. A total of nine non-Hindus had reached the Pilgrim City, while four of them entered the Jagannath Temple, other five stayed outside.

According to information, four non-Hindus from Bangladesh were seen suspiciously moving near the Parikrama Prakalpa by some Bajrang Dal activists this evening. After questioning them, they informed that five of them have gone inside the temple.

They further informed the Bajrang Dal activists that one of them was a Hindu and four were non-Hindus. Later, the Bajrang Dal activists handed them over to the Singhadwar Police. The detained persons are assumed to be the residents of Bangladesh as police have recovered Bangladeshi passports. They allegedly entered the temple and returned after Lord Jagannath’s darshan and consuming the prasad.

Meanwhile, police are verifying the CCTV cameras, installed on the premises of the temple, to ascertain the exact number of non-Hindus who entered the temple. Meanwhile, the frequent entry of foreign nationals and of non-Hindus into the temple has raised questions about the security of the temple.

