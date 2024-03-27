EOW arrests lady fraudster from Bhubaneswar for siphoning off Rs. 2 crore

Bhubaneswar: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrests lady fraudster from Bhubaneswar for siphoning off as much as Rs. 2 crore. Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar has arrested the accused identified as Rammi Bhuyan.

The arrested accused was produced before the Hon’ble Court of JMFC 4th, Kalyan, and brought to Bhubaneswar on the strength of transit remand. She will be produced before the Hon’ble P.O, Designated Court under OPID Act, Cuttack today i.e. on March 27, 2024.

The above referred case has been registered on the allegation of one Bikash Podar of Sambalpur against Bimalananda Bhuyan and his wife Rammi Bhuyan for cheating 53 investors of Rs.1.2 Cr. on the pretext of supplying LED monitors for advertisements through their LLP Company.

They were inducing the general public to invest with them in order to get lucrative profit from

the advertisements. The above noted two partners of LLP Company during the period 2017-18, induced the general public through to invest through two of their schemes to purchase LED monitors to be placed in the prominent places for the purpose of advertisements by different agencies.

The public were attracted by promising potential shares from the profits from running the advertisement of different sale agencies in the LED monitors. In this manner, they could be able to collect public deposits that run in crores and finally without purchasing any LED monitors absconded, and misappropriated the collected amounts.

The Limited Liability Partnership Company registered with ROC, Chhattisgarh in the year 2017. The Company was having its Head Office at Shyamnagar, Raipur, Chhattisgarh and the branch offices at Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh and Jaydev Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

Both the FIR named accd. Bimalananda Bhuyan and his wife Rammi Bhuyan are the partners of the LLP. During the year 2017-18, they floated advertisements to attract the public for high returns on their investments with the LLP Company for purchasing LED monitors to be placed at the conspicuous public places to run the advertisements given by different agencies.

The investors were being induced to invest in its two schemes. In the first scheme, the investors are required to invest Rs.54,000/- (for 3’x3’ LED monitor) in order to get Rs.3,100/- per month for 03 years. In the second scheme, the investors are required to invest Rs.3 lakhs (for 6.4”x6.4” LED monitors) in order to get 70% profit for 03 years after which the investor will get 30% of profit and the rest 70% will go to the Company.

The Company had its activities mainly in the Districts like Khordha, Koraput, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Ganjam etc. in Odisha. The LLP had also spread its activities in Chhattisgarh State also.

As found, the LLP through its partners Bimalananda Bhuyan and Rammi Bhuyan has cheated more than hundred investors of around Rs.2 Cr. In order to evade police arrest, the accd. couple was long absconding for years.

The arrested accd. Rammi Bhuyan was working with a Real Estate Company at Kalyan, East Mumbai by changing her name and preparing new Aadhaar, Voter ID and PAN also. Accd. Bimalananda Bhuyan is still absconding and as ascertained soon after the occurrence he has flown to Dubai. Investigation of the case is on.