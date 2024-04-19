Drunk men go crazy, beat up family after causing accident in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A group of men under the influence of alcohol went crazy as they beat up a family after causing accident near the Sahid Nagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar today.

After attending a wedding ceremony, a family was returning home in a Bolero vehicle. At this time, an XUV took over them and caused an accident. When they requested the occupant of the XUV car, four of them who were all drunk allegedly got out of the vehicle and beat up the family. When one Gitanjali Mishra, who was in the Bolero, objected to this. But, she was also allegedly attacked by the men in the middle of the road.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Sahid Nagar Police Station reached the spot and rescued the woman and her family and took four youths into their custody and are interrogating them.

On the other hand, while drunken driving and blocking and checking are being carried out at night, people are getting drunk and driving vehicles in the afternoon and cause problems for others.