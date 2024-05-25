Depression to turn into cyclonic storm, rain likely in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Depression to turn into cyclonic storm and rain likely in Odisha, said reports in this regard on Saturday. According to reports the MeT added that, the low pressure over the central Bay of Bengal the deep depression will develop into a storm.

The name of the storm will be ‘Rimal’. It has been further predicted that Rimal will turn into a severe cyclonic storm tomorrow. This severe storm will cross land between West Bengal and Kheupara in Bangladesh by midnight tomorrow.

At the time of landfall, the wind speed of the storm is 135 km per hour. It is further predicted that the Cyclone has no direct impact on Odisha. Reports further said rain is likely in Odisha.

However, a change in weather can be seen in north-coastal Odisha. Wind speed can be 40 to 50 km per hour. The weather department has issued information about the sea being rough in the North Odisha coast from today evening till May 27.

On the other hand, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has alerted the District Magistrates of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj about the possibility of heavy rain.