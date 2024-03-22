Department of Water Resources of Odisha govt observes World Water Day

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Water Resources of Odisha government observed the World Water Day, which is a United Nations observance. at the conference hall of the Department in the forenoon today.

The theme of year’s World Water Dayis ‘Water for Peace’, which focuses on the critical role water plays in the stability and prosperity of the world.

As climate change impacts increase, and the global population grows, protecting and conserving our most precious resource is all that more important. By working together to balance everyone’s human rights and needs, water can be a stabilizing force and a catalyst for sustainable development. Keeping this and the Sustainable Development Goals in mind, the Department of Water Resources organised a discussion on ways the Department is contributing to augmented and efficient use of water.

The session was chaired by the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Anu Garg and attended by the senior officers of the Department.

Besides many path breaking initiatives, the Department has been taking the discussion centred on judicious and equitable distribution of water among various water users; promoting a culture of conserve- reuse- recycle of water; diversifying crops and increasing crop intensity; adopting technology for efficient water use; bringing in equity and justice in water governance; assigning women leadership role in water management and resolving differences in water sharing amicably.

