Odisha: Crime Branch arrests absconding Ex-IIC of Jaleswar PS

Balasore: The Crime Branch arrested absconding Ex-IIC of Jaleswar Police Station, Balasore district of Odisha on Friday, who was absconding for the past three years.

The accused has been identified as Dhaneswar Sahoo.

As per reports, on 09.01.2020 Jaleswar P.S. Case No. 11 DT. 09.01.2020 U/S-.21 (B) NDPS ACT was registered on the written report of Nagar Deep Sethy, S.I. of Jaleswar Police for recovery of 50.40 grams of contraband brown sugar from Sk. Jairuddin. He was also arrested by the Police.

After about 05 days of registration of the case, an audio clip of the Ex-IIC, Sahoo and Sk. Asiruddin (Brother of arrested accused Sk. Jairuddin ) became viral in social media and news Channels in which the Sahoo was reportedly heard asking for bribe of Rs. 3 lakhs from the accused side.

After that he was placed under suspension by DG and IG of Police, Odisha. Later, when the CID, CB took over the case, Sahoo absconded.

Yesterday evening the Crime Branch team raided Sahoo’s residence in Narasinghpur, Cuttack and took him into custody for interrogation.

A prima facie case u/s 21 (B) NDPS ACT/29(1) NDPS ACT read with Sec.120-B IPC has been well made out against the accused Sahoo, Ex-IIC, Jaleswar P.S for committing criminal conspiracy along with accused Sk. Jairuddin for trading/promotion of Narcotics Substances.

Hence, he is being forwarded to the Court of District and Special Judge, Balasore. Prayer is also being made to the Court for remanding him to Police Custody to collect further evidence in the nexus of the crime.