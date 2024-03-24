Commissionerate police arrests high-profile burglars, seizes Rs 21 lakh and ornaments worth lakhs

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Sunday have arrested two high profile burglars during night blocking and checking, informed Twin City Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda at a press meet.

Twin City Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said, that the accused identified as Parshuram Giri, is a resident of Balasore district. He said, that he was involved in atleast 21 cases of burglary including four cases in Mancheswar police limits in the past one year.

According to Panda, the accused used to maintain a lavish lifestyle. He used to stay in five-star hotels. We have recovered Rs 21 lakh cash, 700 grams of gold ornaments, 7 kgs of silver ornaments, and two motorcycles from the burglar.

He used to enter houses by breaking windows and used to switch his phone on flight mode. He would go barefoot while committing the crimes. The accused used to target houses that were locked and nobody was present,” said Panda.

It is suspected that over 50 cases are registered against him, said Panda

He has a lot of property in Bhubaneswar and his village. Despite this, he was into stealing cash and gold ornaments by breaking into houses.