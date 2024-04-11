Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev booked for ‘misbehaving’ with people and journalist

Chilika: Trouble mounted for Chilika MLA and BJP leader Prashant Jagdev as police booked him for allegedly ‘misbehaving’ with a group of people including a journalist today.

According to reports, BJP’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi along with the legislator was holding a pad yara in Chhanagiri grama panchayat of Khurda district in view of the upcoming elections.

However, following a massive protest from the locals, Aparajita returned back while Prashant Jagdev had a heated argument with them. He also allegedly scuffled with the people for protesting him and his party candidate.

In one of the video, Jagdev is also seen snatching the mobile phone of a journalist for filming the incident. He also allegedly issued life threats to the scribe.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Later, the particular journalist filed a written complaint against the Chilika MLA at Jankia police station. Based on the complaint, an investigation has been initiated by the police.

Speaking about the development, Khurda SDPO, Dilip Das said, “A journalist has filed a case against Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev and based on his complaint we have registered a case against him under the sections 294, 341, 427, 323 and 506 of the IPC.”

“We have started an investigation into the matter and we will look into all the angles of the case and action will be taken as per the law,” he added.

Also Read: Minor Boy Dies In Land Slide While Playing Near River Bed In Odisha