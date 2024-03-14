Bomb attack leaves teacher critical in Berhampur

Berhampur: Tension and fear prevailed in Raghupati Nagar area of Berhampur city this evening after a teacher sustained seriously injuries following a bomb attack.

Some unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at his house and fled the spot before anyone could notice them. The teacher has been identified as Tukuna Bhuyan.

Soon, Bhuyan was rushed to the MKCG Medical College & Hospital in critical condition.

While the exact reason behind the bomb attack is yet to be known, the local police is said to have started an investigation into the matter.

Cops are reportedly interrogating some neighbours and the family member to get some lead in the case.

More details awaited.