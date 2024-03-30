Body of youth recovered in Odisha’s Ganjam district, murder suspected

Hinjli: The body of a youth was found in front of a half constructed house in Ganjam district of Odisha on Saturday. The mutilated body of the youth was found lying on the road in Dhobadipatapur village under Hinjilicut Block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Nayak from Hantasa village of the district.

As per reports, the mutilated body of the youth was found lying in front of a under construction house in Dhobadipatapur village. There are multiple cut marks in the body, reports said.

After getting information about it, Police rushed to the spot and seized the body. From preliminary investigation, the case has been suspected to be a murder case. However, further investigation of the case is underway though it has not yet been ascertained about the cause of the death.

Aska SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra and Belgaon IIC also reached the spot and took stock of the condition. Further probe by Police is underway.

