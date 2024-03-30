BJP announced 3 Lok Sabha candidates of Odisha including Cuttack

Bhubneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced names of three MP candidates for the upcoming general elections 2024. The saffron party announced candidates for Cuttack, Jajpur and Kandhamal.

The BJP announced name of Bhartruhari Mahtab as the party’s Lok Sabha MP Candidate for Cuttack. It is to be noted that Mahtab had quit the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) a few days back

Similarly, Rabindra Narayan Behera has been fielded by BJP for Jajpur Lok Sabha seat. This is a reserved seat meant for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

Sukant Kumar Panigrahi will be the LoK Sabha MP candidate for Kandhamal seat for BJP.

