BJD sets goal to win 75 per cent Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats

Bhubaneswar: Hours after Manmohan Samal, the president of Odisha unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), conformed to fight the upcoming election alone in the State, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) set a goal to win 75 per cent Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats of the State.

BJD Organisational Secretary (Organisation) Pranab Prakash Das, though a post on his X handle, informed about the ruling party’s decision to contest in all 147 Assembly constituencies and all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies.

“With the blessings of Lord Jagannatha and the faith of people of Odisha, BJD has been serving the state and transforming it like never before in every sector,” Pranab Prakash Das said.

“BJD will contest in all 147 assembly constituencies and all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies with the support of people of Odisha and win more than three fourth seats under the leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik,” he added.

He further said that BJD will continue to take decisions keeping people of Odisha in the forefront always and their welfare in true spirit of cooperative federalism and statesmanship required for nation building.

“#NewOdisha and #EmpoweredOdisha will be our goal and we are on track to achieve this under the leadership of our leader Shri Naveen Patnaik,” Das ended.

