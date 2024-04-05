Bhubaneswar turns ‘6th hottest place in Asia’ on April 5

Odisha
By Himanshu
Bhubaneswar turns '6th hottest place in Asia
0

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha became the ‘6th hottest place in Asia’ on April, informed Umashankar Das, IMD Bhubaneswar Scientist on X platform today.

The weather scientist posted a list of Asia’s 10 hottest places on April 5, 2024. As per this list, Bhubaneswar became the sixth hottest place in Asia today.

 
It is to be noted that the capital city of Odisha recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degree Celsius on Friday.

As per this list, Chauk in Myanmar was the hottest place in Asia with a temperature of 45.7° C on April 5.

Himanshu

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

