Bhubaneswar Traffic police crackdown on red light violators, seizes 20 vehicles

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Traffic police conducted a significant enforcement on March 18 in Jaydev Vihar and AG Square area of the Capital city. During this enforcement operation, the cops seized at least 20 vehicles for violating red light rule.

According to reports, the recent traffic enforcement efforts aimed at enhancing safety of public and enforcing zero tolerance for traffic violations in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack city.

As per reports given by ACP Sarat Kumar Sahu, Public Relations Officer, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, the operation targeted red light jumping, a dangerous traffic violation that poses a serious risk to road users and pedestrians alike. He further informed that the team is pleased to report that due to enforcement a total of 20 vehicles were seized during this operation for violating red lights.

Many times, massive night blocking with enforcement activities are conducted in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar. These strict checking are commenced under the ‘Safe City Drive’ in Bhubaneswar.

The checking are often conducted in areas including Golei chawk, Kalpana chawk on CTC ROAD, KIIT Chakk, Tanishq Cut point on Nandankanan Road, Ford chakk on Mancheswar road, Gopabadhu chakk, Jagamara chakk on Khandagiri road, Housing board chakk on Sachibalay Marg, Samantapur on Lewis road, and many other parts of the city till late night.

Multiple times strict checking is commenced in the city in order to put a check on the growing crimes in the area.