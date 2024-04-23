Bhubaneswar swelters at 41.8°C, becomes hottest city in Odisha yet again

Bhubaneswar: The temperature in Bhubaneswar was recorded at a sizzling 41.8°C on Tuesday making it the hottest city in Odisha yet again said the latest update of the MeT (Meteorological Centre) in Bhubaneswar.

Chandbali was the second hottest city in Odisha at 40.4°C and the third hottest in Odisha was Balasore at 40.3°C. Temperature by 2:30 pm today said that Bhubaneswar is the hottest city in Odisha. Have a look at the temperature in other cities:

Bhubaneswar : 41.8°C

Chandbali : 40.4°C

Balasore : 40.3°C

Jharsuguda : 39.5°C

Paradip : 38.8°C

Rourkela : 37.9°C

Keonjhar : 37.8°C

Sambalpur : 37.3°C

Hirakud : 36.8°C

Gopalpur : 36.5°C

Puri : 35.2°C

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that effects of Kalabaishakhi will be seen in 22 districts of Odisha today.

As per the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, thunderstormwith lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40- 50 KMPH is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Sharing about the weather condition, IMD said, “Due to the prevailing mainly Nor-westerly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation, day temperature is very likely to likely to be 40 degrees Celsius or above at many places over the districts of interior Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over some districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours.”

The weather department further informed that the maximum temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 3 days in Odisha. Furthermore, the temperature will gradually rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during the subsequent 2 days at many places over the districts in the state.