Bear spotted in Nuapada market, captured on CCTV

Nuapada: In a shocking incident, a bear was spotted in Nuapada district’s main market, said reliable reports in this regard on Wednesday.

According to available reports, the sight of the bear walking in the market at night has been captured on the CCTV. The local residents of the area are scared to leave their houses as in many instances, bears are seen walking in front of people’s houses at night.

The locals have informed the forest authorities. Reports say that the Dhiyakhaal Forest Department personnel have reached the spot and are monitoring the movement of the bears.

Here it is worth mentioning that on April 2, a bear was found walking near the bypass of National Highway No. 53 under Bhuban Forest of Dhenkanal District. Local people saw the bear in the suburbs of Bhuban, Dakbangla, fire station and Nuabhuban area. However, there was a general demand for night patrolling by the people to the Bhuban Forest Department.

In another such incident bears have left the forest and entered the village in Jaypore district of Odisha said reports in January 2024

According to reports, not one or two, but four bears were seen crossing the road at once. Four big bears have created terror in the village of Jaypore.

The bears are walking freely in the village day and night, the villagers are at their wits end as to how to deal with this menace. The forest department is patrolling the area after receiving reports of four bears roaming around. The ranger advised the villagers not to panic.

