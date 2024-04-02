Bear spotted in Dhenkanal of Odisha, forest department issues alert

Kamakhyanagar: In a shocking incident, a bear was spotted in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on the main road, said reliable reports in this regard on Tuesday.

A bear was seen walking on the road at night. A bear was found walking near the bypass of National Highway No. 53 under Bhubaneswar Forest of Dhenkanal District.

Bears have been spotted in the suburbs of Bhuban, Dakbangla, fire station and Nuabhuban area for a few days. It seems that two bears have died in a car accident in the past few days on the national highway.

However, there has been a general demand for patrolling at night on behalf of the Bhuban Forest Department. In another such incident bears have left the forest and entered the village in Jaypore district of Odisha said reports in January 2024

According to reports, not one or two, but four bears were seen crossing the road at once. Four big bears have created terror in the village of Jaypore.

The bears are walking freely in the village day and night, the villagers are at their wits end as to how to deal with this menace. The forest department is patrolling the area after receiving reports of four bears roaming around. The ranger advised the villagers not to panic.

