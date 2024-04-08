Balasore man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
man gets rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl
0

Balasore: The Special POCSO Court here today convicted a man in a minor girl rape case and awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

The convict has been identified as Ajay Behera, a shopkeeper. Balasore Special POCSO Court judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar convicted Behera based on the statements of 17 witnesses and 18 documents and awarded him 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment.

 
The Special POCSO Court also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on Behera and in default to pay the fine he has to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two more years.

According to reports, Behera had raped the minor girl when she had come to his shop to buy chocolate. Following which, victim’s family had reported the incident at Khantapada police station in Balasore district on May 30, 2023.

