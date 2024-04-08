Delhi High Court stays ex-union minister Dilip Ray’s conviction, enables him to fight election

Delhi: In a major relief to former union minister Dilip Ray, the Delhi High Court today stays his conviction judgement pronounced by a trial court in a coal scam case.

According to the reports of PTI, the court stayed the trial court’s conviction judgement against Dilip Ray to enable him to contest the upcoming elections in Odisha.

The court, however, clarified that this order does not amount to acquittal but is merely suspension of conviction in peculiar circumstances of the case including the long political career of the accused and his age since every case is to be decided on the basis of its peculiar circumstances and background and no two cases are similar.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

It is to be noted here that Ray had moved the High court seeking a stay on his conviction by a trial court, which had sentenced him to a three-year jail term in the case on irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand block in 1999.

While conducting on his plea, the High Court had earlier reserved its verdict but pronounced it and styed his conviction with the aim to enable him to contest the upcoming general elections.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Hospital Allegedly Loots Lakhs Of Rupees From BSKY Beneficiaries Of Odisha