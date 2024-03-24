Arrested SI suspended for taking bribe in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police have suspended Sub-Inspector Priyabrata Pradhan of Saheed-Nagar in Bhubaneswar for allegedly taking bribe with immediate effect.

During the period of suspension, he will remain under the disciplinary control of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar UPD. He will draw usual SA and DA during the suspension period.

Yesterday, the Odisha vigilance on Saturday caught a Sub Inspector (SI) of Saheed Nagar police station for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe money of Rs 2,000 as the second instalment of overall demand of Rs 5,000 from a complainant to return the seized driving licence in connection with a case registered in Saheed Nagar police station two days back.

The complainant had paid Rs 3,000 to accused SI Pradhan on Thursday but he demanded Rs 2,000 more to release the DL.

Following the trap, the anti-graft agency has launched simultaneous searches at two locations of Pradhan from disproportionate assets (DA) angle.