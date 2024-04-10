Alleged criminal escapes from police custody in Keonjhar of Odisha

Anandapur: An alleged criminal escaped police custody in Keonjhar district of Odisha by biting the police officers holding him in custody said reports in this regard on Wednesday.

According to reliable reports, the accused bit the policeman holding him and escaped from custody. The incident took place in Anandpur area of Keonjhar district. The criminal who escaped has been identified as Pradusha Barala in Kardapal village of Ramachandrapur Bato Panchayat.

According to the available information, the case of attempted murder of a person was the crime committed by Barala. He had been booked under section 307, say reports.

Reports say that, Saikul Fundi officer Suresh Kumar Majhi, who was informed that he had come to the village yesterday, chased him and arrested him. Pradusha attacked the police during the arrest. Later the alleged criminal managed to escape by biting the police. It has been reported that the right hand of the policeman was bitten and left bleeding.

Later it is worth mentioning that, Pradusha’s mother Parithala Barala was arrested by the Ramchandrapur police after the accused escaped and taken to court. However, no trace of the accused has been found yet. The police has launched a manhunt to search for the alleged criminal. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.