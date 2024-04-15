18 places in Odisha record temperature of 40 degree Celsius or above

Bhubaneswar: A total of 18 places in Odisha recorded maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius or above, informed the Meteorological Centre here today.

According to the weather department, with a temperature of 41.4 degree Celsius, Baripada turned out to be the hottest place of the State while the Capital City Bhubaneswar along with Chandbali and Nuapada sizzled at the second highest temperature i.e 41.2 °C.

Likewise, 41.1 degree Celsius was reported at Malkangiri while a temperature of 41 degree Celsius was recorded at Boudh, Jharsuguda, Titilagarh, Jagatsinghpur, and Paralakhemundi.

Likewise, Kendrapara boiled at 40.2 °C. It was followed by Khurda and Nayagarh at 40.5 °C each.

The other places where the mercury rose to the 40 °C mark are Bhawanipatna, Balangir, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak.