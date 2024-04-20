7 missing after boat capsizes in Mahanadi River in Odisha’s Jharsugada district, search operation on

Jharsuguda: At least seven people are still missing after a boat overturned in Mahanadi River in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on Friday. The search operation for the missing people is underway.

Two people were killed in the boat mishap yesterday. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives due to the boat tragedy and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

He also announced an exgratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased persons. The CM directed the local administration to provide better treatment to the people who were rescued and have been admitted at the hospital following the mishap. Besides, he prayed for their speedy recovery.

CM Naveen Patnaik informed that the Jharsuguda RDC, Collector and SP are present at the spot and are managing the rescue operation. He also directed the Chief Secretary and SRC to work in co-coordination and intensify the rescue operations.

Notably, fire team from Ambabhona Fire Station is at the spot while rescue teams from Bhatli, Bargarh, Lakhanpur and Sambalpur are on the way.

It is to be noted here that around 50 people including children and women were going to Banjhipali in Bargarh district from Saradha on a boat. Unfortunately, the boat met with the mishap in the middle of the journey when it reached near Saradha under Lakhanpur block. Some local fishermen soon rushed to the spot and rescued more than 40 people. However, while one had died by the time, six others went missing after the boat overturned in Mahanadi River.