5T Chairman VK Pandian meets Senior BJD Leader Prasanna Acharya at hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: 5T Chairman and Chief Secretary VK Pandian met senior Biju Janta Dal (BJD) leader Prasanna Acharya at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning here that, the senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya sustained serious injuries in a road accident. The accident occurred after his car collided with a gas tanker. The accident took place on NH-55 near Luhapank village in Redhakhol of Sambalpur district.

In the accident, Prasanna Acharya received critical injuries in his head and eyes. Reportedly, the accident took place during the late night hours on Thursday when Acharya was returning to Bargarh from Bhubaneswar. A gas tanker coming from the opposite direction collided with his car, causing the accident. Acharya was rushed to the Redhakhol Hospital for immediate treatment. He was then referred to Sambalpur, owing to his grave injuries.