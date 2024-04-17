IMD issues orange warnings for ‘Severe Heatwave’ in Odisha, check its possible impact and action suggested

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange warnings for ‘Severe Heatwave’ in Odisha for the next couple of days.

According to the weatherman, heat wave to severe heatwave condition is very likely to prevail in different districts of the State between April 18 and April 19.

While, issuing the severe heatwave warning, the IMD also informed about its possible impact and suggested some actions to stay safe from being affected by the severe heatwave.

Here is the warning of the IMD:

18th April 2024:

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave to severe heatwave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Gajapati and Nayagarh.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Bargarh.

19th April 2024:

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave to severe heatwave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Gajapati and Nayagarh.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Dhenkanal,Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

20th April 2024:

YELLOW WARNING: Heat Wave Condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Angul, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

21st April 2024:

YELLOW WARNING: Heat Wave Condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Angul, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh.

Hot & Humid Weather Condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Impact of ‘Severe Heatwave’:

Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infant, elderly, pregnant women and sick people).

It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day (around 1100 IST-1500 IST).

Heat cramp, heat rash likely during peak hours of the day between 11 AM and 3 PM.

Action Suggested in view of orange warnings for severe heatwave in Odisha: