3 bike riders killed in accident in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, as many as three bike riders have been killed in an accident in Jajpur district of Odisha. The bike hit the truck from behind.

Reports say that, three bike riders died. The fatal road accident occurred in Jajpur Road near Kalinga nagar police station area. The accident happened near the main gate of Jindal factory.

The bike rider allegedly lost control over the wheels and went and dashed against a moving truck. Following this as many as three people died on the spot while another person died in the hospital.

The police have recovered the dead body and started an investigation into the incident.