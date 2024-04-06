20 injured as Mo Bus falls into drain in Odisha’s Khurda district

Khurda: At least 20 people were injured after the Mo Bus they were travelling in fell into drain in Odisha’s Khurda district. The incident occurred in Pitapalli Chakk of Khurda.

According to sources, the bus was en route from Bhubaneswar to Khurda carrying 25 to 30 passengers in it, when the bus met with the accident. Reportedly, the bus lost control and fell into the drain causing injuries to nearly 20 passengers.

Out of all passengers eight to ten are said to be critically injured. All the injured were immediately rushed to the Khurda Hospital and are undergoing treatment presently.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier today, two people were killed while 15 others were critically injured after the pick-up van they were travelling in overturned in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The incident occurred in Sompur Chakk under Hinjilikatu police limits of the district.

According to reports, 22 Danduas from Dahimundi village were on their way to Berhampur when the pick-up van lost control and overturned. Following this, two Danduas died on the spot. Other injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. Out of all injured, the condition of seven people is said to be critical.

Also Read: Truck Driver And His 3 Sons Critical In Road Accident In Boudh Of Odisha