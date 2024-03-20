Cuttack and Bhubaneswar break their all-time record of lowest day temperature, check details

Bhubaneswar: Cuttack and Bhubaneswar today broke their all-time record of lowest day temperature, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, Bhubaneswar broke its all-time record of lowest day maximum temperature in the mong of March since 1952. The previous lowest of 24.3 degree Celsius was recorded on March 8, 1970 and today the State Capital City recorded a temperature of 19.2 degrees.

Likewise, Cuttack also broke its all-time record of lowest day maximum temperature in the month of March since 1902. Today, it recorded 20 degree Celsius temperature while the previous lowest of 23.6 degrees was recorded on March 8, 2070.

The latest bulletin of the weather department also revealed that 12 stations over the state recorded maximum day temperature of 22°C or less with Dhenkanal witnessing the lowest of the mercury at 18.9°C.

Here’s the list of the stations:

Balasore: 21 Chandbali: 21 Cuttack: 20 Paradip: 20.7 Bhubaneswar: 19.2 Gopalpur: 19.2 Puri: 20.4 Baripada: 20.4 Nayagarh: 19.5 Bhadrak: 20.5 Jajpur: 20 Dhenkanal: 18.9

Meanwhile, the IMD predicated that the day temperature in the State likely to rise by 8-10 degree Celsius. It said that the highest temperature likely to rise upto 39 degree Celsius from March 21 to March 24. Boudh and Titlagarh are expected to record the highest temperature of the State.