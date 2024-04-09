17 Telia Fish In Paradip Of Odisha Sold For Rs. 18 Lakh!

Paradip: Telia fish in Paradip of Odisha was sold for Rs. 18 lakh in Paradip port area said reliable reports in this regard on Tuesday. A few fishermen from Paradip area of Odisha had caught a huge number of these rare telia fish from the deep sea.

As per reports, a few fishermen from Paradip area had ventured to the sea yesterday night when a huge number of these rare fish fell in the fishing net. Later it was found to be more than three quintal in weight. A total of 17 fish were caught.

The fishermen later took it to the auction area and these 17 fish were auctioned off at a whooping price of Rs. 18 lakh, said reliable reports. There were many takers for the telia fish in Paradip and thus it was auctioned. A company bought off these fish for Rs. 18 lakh.

The intestines of the rare Telia fish is sold at high prices because it is used to manufacture drugs. Telia fish also contains a lot of maw, from which drugs are made which can also be sold abroad, according to reports.

According to the fishermen such giant haul of Telia fish is very rare. And the fishermen who catch these fish becomes wealthy with just one catch.