1 killed in road accident in Umerkote of Odisha, locals stage agitation

Umerkote: In a tragic road accident in Umerkote of Odisha, an old woman died on the spot said reliable reports in this regard on Thursday.

According to reports, the agitated people blocked the road demanding compensation. Such a scene has been seen in Nabarangpur District Umerkote police station limits in Sanvarandi village.

As a result, communication from Nabarangpur to Umerkote has been cut off. According to the information, the pick-up truck hit the woman named Gauri Majhi while going to Nabarangpur on the State Highway number 39 of Sanvarandi village under Umerkot police station of Nabarangpur district.

As a result, Gauri died on the spot. Villagers and family members blocked the state highway number 39 by keeping the dead body and demanding compensation for the loss. The police arrived and arrested the driver and the helper.

Also Read: 3 bike riders killed in accident in Jajpur of Odisha