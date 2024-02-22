YSRCP, TDP branded condoms surface in Andhra Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Andhra Pradesh: In a recent development, it seems that condom packets have turned out as a campaigning tool in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Condom packets with the branding of TDP (Telugu Desam Party) and the YSRCP (YSR Congress Party) are being distributed in the state. With this, the political situation in Andhra Pradesh has intensified ahead of the upcoming polls.

In a video that has gone viral on the net, two people can be seen discussing about TDP’s logo branded on a condom packet. YSRCP called out TDP, asking them to stop the “publicity madness” and not stoop any lower.

Soon after which, videos of condom packets with YSRCP branding were also seen being distributed in Andhra Pradesh. Much like its opposition, TDP also took a dig at YSRCP and questioned the poll preparedness of the Jagan Mohan Reddy led party.

TDP took to their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of a condom packet with YSRCP branding on it. The Telugu Desam Party even called it a vile campaign.



It is noteworthy mentioning that the condom packets were distributed as a part of a kit being given to the public by party leaders during their door-to-door campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Soon after the incident surfaced online, both the parties slammed each other for the act.

With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections just round the corner, both the parties of Andhra Pradesh have been locking horns lately.