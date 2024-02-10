Women prisoners getting pregnant in prisons, till now 196 babies born, informs Calcutta HC

Kolkata: A big concern has been raised over the plight of the women prisoners who are present in the West-Bengal jails.

The Calcutta court was informed about the women inmates are getting pregnant while they are in custody by amicus curiae and he even gave an information that around 196 babies are born.

He made the submissions before the division bench of Calcutta HC Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya.

Later, Chief Justice TS sivagnaman and Justice Supratim took a notice and scheduled for hearing in a special bench which specialises in criminal cases.

In the special hearing, Chief Justice read out some preventive measure that was suggested by the amicus curiae in which he urged to prohibit the entry of male employees from correctional homes holding women prisoners.

The amicus curiae also suggested some measures, like all the District Judges (Chairman of the Board of visitors) may visit correctional homes under their respective jurisdiction to find out how many women inmates have become pregnant during their stay. And directions should be given to the Chief Judicial magistrates of all the districts to conduct a pregnancy test on the women prisoners, before sending them to correctional homes.