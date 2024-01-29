Woman techie shot dead in Pune, boyfriend arrested

Pune: In a tragic incident, a woman techie, working with a software company Infosys was shot dead at a hotel on Pune outskirts on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Vandana Dwivedi, a native of Uttar-Pradesh.

Reports say, the incident took place at a Oyo hotel in Pimpri Chinchwad’s Hinjewari area. Some people heard the sound of gunshot and informed the police.

On being informed, the police reached the hotel and recovered Vandana’s body. The body was lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

According to police, Vandana had come to his hotel along with her boyfriend Rishabh Nigam. During the investigation, the police found that the two were in a relationship and a fight led to the murder.

The police went through the hotel CCTV footage and saw Rishabh exiting the room late night. The police immediately started a probe at various checkpoints and later nabbed him.

The accused is now being questioned for more information about the tragic incident.

