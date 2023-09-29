Three persons including woman killed in road accident in Keonjhar

Anandapur: Three persons including a woman were killed near Padmapur gate Chhak at Anandapur-Karanjia road in Keonjhar district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Reports say, an over speeding bike collided with another bike coming from opposite direction following which three people were killed on the spot.

On being informed about the accident, the fire tenders and ambulance reached the spot and recovered the bodies and shifted them to Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

Later, the Anandapur police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.