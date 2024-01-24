West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gets injured in car accident

Kolkata: The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee got injured after she met with a car accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred when the CM was returning Kolkata from Bardhaman in the state.

According to reports, Mamata Banerjee was in the car, when another car suddenly came in front of her convoy due to which the driver abruptly applied brakes. Due to sudden brake, the CM hit the dashboard and got injured.

The Trinamool Congress chief suffered minor injuries to her head. She was immediately rushed to hospital in Kolkata for treatment.

Revealing about the accident to the media, the West Bengal CM said, “While we were on our way, a vehicle came from the other side and was about to dash into my car; I wouldn’t have survived if my driver had not pressed the brakes. Due to sudden braking, I hit the dashboard and got a little injured. I am safe because of the blessings of people.”