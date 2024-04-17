Watch: Surya Tilak illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead in Ayodhya on Ram Navami

By Deepa Sharma 0
Ayodhya: Devotees witnessed the divine event of Surya Tilak, when sun rays fell on Ram Lalla’s idol and illuminated his forehead on the occasion of Ram Navami at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Surya Tilak was performed for five minutes between 12 to 12:30 pm. This was made possible by using a scientific mechanism involving mirrors and lenses.

This year’s Ram Navami is bit more special, as this is the first Ram Navami that will be celebrated after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya.

It is worth mentioning here that the sun rays would shine on the forehead of Ram Lalla for the next four minutes in a circular form spanning 75 millimetres. As per official reports, the Ram temple in Ayodhya will remain open for 19 hours starting from Mangala Aarti at 3.00 a.m. on Wednesday till noon and curtains of the temple will be drawn for five minutes each during the four ‘bhog’ offerings.

During the Surya tilak, devotees were allowed inside the Ram temple. Around 100 LEDs are being put up by the temple trust, and 50 by the government, which will show the Ram Navami celebrations. People will be able to see the celebrations from where they are present. Furthermore, the rituals are being forecasted on Doordarshan.

