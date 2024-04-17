Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya prepares for Ram Lalla’s ‘Surya Tilak’, Check when and where to watch

The Hindu festival of Ram Navami will be celebrated across the nation today. Meanwhile, this festival of 2024 is bit more special, as this is the first Ram Navami that will be celebrated after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya.

The newly built Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya is all decked up for Ram Navami celebrations. Ram Navami fall on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, mark Ram Lalla’s birth.

In Ayodhya, today ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will be done. It is worth mentioning here that the Surya Abhishek will be done when the sun’s rays will fall on the forehead of the deity’s idol at noon.

To witness the Surya Abhishek, huge crowds are expected in Ayodhya on Ram Navami. Ram Lalla is expected to be gifted with ‘Surya Abhishek’ at noon, a phenomenon through which sun rays would be captured and diverted via a series of optical apparatus.

Notably, the sun rays would shine on the forehead of Ram Lalla for the next four minutes in a circular form spanning 75 millimetres. As per official reports, the Ram temple in Ayodhya will remain open for 19 hours starting from Mangala Aarti at 3.00 a.m. on Wednesday till noon and curtains of the temple will be drawn for five minutes each during the four ‘bhog’ offerings.

Speaking about the arrangements to ANI, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said, “This is being celebrated with grandeur because Lord Ram is now in his new abode. The temple has been decorated. Rituals are open and will begin at 3 am tonight. Ram Lalla will wear yellow clothes. He will be offered 56 Bhog. Three types of Panjiri will also be offered. Panchamrit will be offered too. The darshan will continue from 3 am to 12 am.”

Additionally, during the Surya tilak, devotees will be allowed inside the Ram temple. Around 100 LEDs are being put up by the temple trust, and 50 by the government, which will show the Ram Navami celebrations. People will be able to see the celebrations from where they are present. Furthermore, the rituals will be forecasted on Doordarshan.