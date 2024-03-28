WATCH: Primary school students chase drunk teacher in Chhattisgarh!

Bastar: In a shocking incident, in a Chhattisgarh primary school students chase drunk teacher away by throwing slippers at him. According to reports, a group of students from a primary school in Bastar district of Chhatisgarh chased away a drunk teacher by throwing slippers at him. The video of the entire incident has become viral and has been widely shared on social media.

In the video shared below, one can easily see the number of slippers that are showred on the drunk teacher. After that the teacher quickly starts his bike and tries to flee the spot. But much to his dismay he is so drunk that he cannot even drive starlight.

The students chase drunk teacher and however continue to chase him away and keep throwing slippers on him shows the video. The entire incident was captured by an onlooker and has now gone viral on social media.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the teacher was a habitual offender and used to go to school regularly in an inebriated state and sleep in the classroom for which the students were irritated with him since quite some time.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE: