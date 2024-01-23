WATCH: Newly constructed three-storey building collapses in Puducherry

Puducherry: In a tragic incident, a newly constructed three storey building collapsed in Puducherry. The incident took place at the Ambedkar Nagar in Auttupatti, during the afternoon hours on Monday, reliable reports confirmed.

The house was vacant when the incident took place. Reportedly, the building began to lean towards the Uppanaur Canal. Notably, drainage construction was underway at the site.

Residents living nearby alleged negligence by the workers involved in the undergoing drainage canal work. However, officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) in Puducherry said that the collapse was due to the weak foundation of the building.

Former AIADMK MLA A Anbazhagan staged a protest against the incident. The protestors blocked the Adigal Salai near Attupati and demanded a compensation from the authorities for the affected family. Further details into the matter are awaited.