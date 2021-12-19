Farmer sets 160 kg garlic on fire, the reason is reasonable; Watch viral video

madhya pradesh farmer sets garlic on fire
Image credit- Twitter/AnuragDwary

A young farmer in Madhya Pradesh set around 160 kgs of garlic on fire out of frustration over not getting a fair price for his produce. The incident took place at an open auction in Mandsaur, about 350 km from the State capital, Bhopal.

The farmer identified as Shankar Sirfira tried to sell his produce to wholesale traders at the Mandsaur Mandi. But when he did not get the expected price for his produce, he was forced to take the extreme step.

The video of the farmer setting ablaze his produce while shouting “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” is going viral on social media.

Watch Video Here:

The mandi staff and other farmers quickly doused the flames, preventing further damage at the wholesale market.

Shankar was brought to the police station for questioning. During the interrogation, he said that he spent Rs 5,000 on transporting the garlic produce to the wholesale market but was getting Rs 1,100 only from the buyers. “It was better to burn the produce… if it wasn’t worth getting the price,” he said. He spent Rs 2.5 lakh on cultivating garlic this season but only got Rs 1 lakh in the market.

According to the YD Nagar police station in-charge, Jitendra Pathak, since no damage was caused by the fire to produce of the other farmers, no case has till now been lodged against the concerned farmer.

This is not the first time farmers have expressed their anger over unfair prices in public. Similar incidents have occurred in Maharashtra’s Nashik and Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, respectively when farmers dumped their tomatoes in the street after prices crashed in the wholesale market.

