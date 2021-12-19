India has zero rupee note, Check details

All the people will be surprised to know that in India also has a Zero rupee note. We have currency notes like ₹ 10,20, 50 or 100 to the higher ones of ₹ 500 and 2000. In fact, the Zero rupee note is in India for over a decade.

It is to be noted that the RBI prints currency notes in India but Zero rupee notes are not printed by RBI. Let’s know more about the Zero rupee note.

The Zero rupee note was first introduced in 2007 by an NGO named Fifth Pillar. Whenever some official demands bribe, citizens were expected to produce these zero rupee notes as a means to pay them and get rid of the unfair transactions. The NGO encouraged the citizens to ‘pay’ Zero rupee note whenever a corrupt government official asks for a bribe.

Fifth Pillar is a Tamil Nadu-based NGO and it printed millions of Zero rupee note. Interestingly, these notes were printed in various languages like ​​Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and these Zero rupee notes were distributed by Fifth Pillar at public places such as railway stations, bus stations and markets to raise awareness about bribery, and share their primary goal of eradicating corruption.