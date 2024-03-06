Watch: 12-year-old boy locks leopard in office cabin, Know what happens next

Encounters with big cats, leopards inside our house, workplace and schools are quite terrifying and gives us goosebumps. But a 12-year-old boy who was engrossed in his phone, managed to trap a leopard who just walked into the room unexpectedly at Malegaon in Maharashtra.

A video has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by Anshul Saxena on his social media, it is seen the boy appears to be engrossed in his phone when a leopard suddenly enters the room. On seeing the wild animal, the boy instead of getting scared, immediately rushed outside and locked the door.

In his video he mentioned, Mohit Ahire, a 12-year-old boy, locked a leopard inside an office cabin until help arrived in Malegaon & the leopard was rescued. Mohit promptly alerted his father, a security guard, about trapping the leopard inside.”

On being informed, the locals rushed to the spot and informed the forest department.

Later, the local police and a team of the forest department arrived at the spot and tranquilized the leopard.