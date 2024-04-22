UP businessman pushes man off hotel’s terrace after argument in Bareilly

Bareilly: A businessman has been caught on camera, pushing a man off the terrace of a five-star hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly after the latter had an argument with his son, the police said.

The victim Sarthak Agrawal also a businessman has been admitted to a medical college in critical condition.

The shocking incident took place on Sunday and has been captured on a CCTV camera installed at the hotel in Bareilly.

In one of the frames, the victim can be seen touching the feet of the accused, moments before he was thrown off the terrace.

According to reports, the victim had gone to the hotel to attend the party with his friends, including Ridim Arora, whose father threw Agrawal from the terrace.

Soon after an argument broke out between them that escalated into a physical fight. Ridim then called his father Sanjeev Arora, a textile businessman, to the scene.

Footage shows a heated argument between the two groups before Sanjeev Arora enters the frame. Agrawal was seen touching his feet after which Arora grabbed him by his collar, slapped him, and then pushed him off the hotel terrace.

He does not stop there and turns to a man standing next to him and beats him up.

Sarthak Agrawal’s father Sanjay Agrawal has denied any connection with the accused, saying, “Neither my son nor I have any idea who these people are.”

An FIR lodged states that the accused were drunk and attacked the victim without any provocation.

A case of assault causing grievous harm has been registered in connection to the incident.