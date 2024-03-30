Union Minister Rajnath Singh to head election manifesto committee of BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the party’s manifesto committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. As per the list, Union Minister Rajnath Singh will head the committee and Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal would be the convenor and co-convenor respectively.

The manifesto committee 27-member list includes the names of the recently elected Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as well.

Additionally, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Kiren Rijiju, Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Smriti Irani are also part of the manifesto committee.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has issued a notification related to banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7 am of April 19 to 6.30 pm of June 1. The no exit will remain active when votes will be cast for the Lok Sabha election and four state assembly polls.

It is worth mentioning here that the polling will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Beside this, assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim are going to conduct elections. Additionally, bypolls to 26 Assembly seats will be held in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Tripura, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held at 10.5 lakh polling stations from April 19 to June 1 and counting of votes will be held on June 4.