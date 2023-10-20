Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says Petrol price will be Rs 25 per litre

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared an intriguing proposal for making petrol more affordable in a recent public address in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan. He suggested that by using a blend of 60% ethanol and 40% electricity, petrol could be available for just Rs 25 per litre.

Gadkari highlighted that such a blend would not only reduce pollution but also decrease the need for costly gasoline imports.

This innovation could substantially reduce fuel costs by offering bio-ethanol-based petrol at a mere Rs 25 per litre, compared to the standard Rs 120 per litre. This initiative is a promising step towards making sustainable and cost-effective transport more accessible, says the Union Minister.

Currently, India imports petrol worth Rs 16 lakh crores, and he believes that redirecting this money into the hands of farmers would be a significant advantage.

Moreover, the Toyota Innova has become the world’s first vehicle to meet the BS-VI emissions standard while exclusively using bio-ethanol, marking a significant milestone in sustainable transportation.

The Union Minister reiterated the government’s vision of transforming farmers into both “annadata” (food providers) and “urjadata” (energy providers), showcasing the commitment to promoting the welfare of farmers.