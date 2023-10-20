Four killed in accident on Srinagar-Jammu national highway

Jammu: Four people were killed after a truck going to Rajasthan from Srinagar plunged into a gorge at Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Jhajjar Kotli area last night.

Police sources said that an apple-laden truck on way to Jammu from Srinagar crashed into the road divider at Jhajjar Kotli bridge on the highway resulting in the death of four persons, including the driver of the truck.

The accident took place around 2.30 a.m. Police shifted the bodies to the hospital for completion of medico-legal formalities after registering a case in this incident,” sources said.