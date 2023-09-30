UGC issues State-wise list of Fake Universities as on September, 2023, Check list

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently issued a notice where as many as 20 Universities in different States of the Country have been mentioned as ‘fake’.

In the official website of UGC under the page ‘Fake Universities’ a list has been issued under the head ‘State-wise list of Fake Universities as on September, 2023’.

UGC has written to the concerned States Govt. Departments of Higher Education/ Principal Secretaries and States for take appropriate action against the fake Institutions.

As per the list Delhi has the maximum 8 number of fake Universities followed by Uttar Pradesh with 4 fake Universities. Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have two each fake Universities while Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Puducherry have one fake Universities each.

Here is the State-wise list of Fake Universities as on September, 2023:

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002

Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016.

Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.

United Nations University, Delhi.

Vocational University, Delhi.

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110 008.

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi.

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033.

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka.

Kerala

John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala.

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227 105

West Bengal