UGC issues State-wise list of Fake Universities as on September, 2023, Check list

UGC has written to the concerned States Govt. Departments of Higher Education/ Principal Secretaries and States for take appropriate action against the fake Institutions.

Fake Universities as on September
University Grants Commission.(photo:@EldrokIndia Twitter)/ IANS

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently issued a notice where as many as 20 Universities in different States of the Country have been mentioned as ‘fake’.

In the official website of UGC under the page ‘Fake Universities’ a list has been issued under the head ‘State-wise list of Fake Universities as on September, 2023’.

As per the list Delhi has the maximum 8 number of fake Universities followed by Uttar Pradesh with 4 fake Universities. Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have two each fake Universities while Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Puducherry have one fake Universities each.

Here is the State-wise list of Fake Universities as on September, 2023:

Andhra Pradesh

  • Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002
  • Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016.

Delhi

  • All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036
  • Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.
  • United Nations University, Delhi.
  • Vocational University, Delhi.
  • ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110 008.
  • Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi.
  • Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033.
  • Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

Karnataka

  • Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka.

Kerala

  • John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala.

Maharashtra

  • Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Puducherry

  • Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009

Uttar Pradesh

  • Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.
  • National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227 105

West Bengal

  • Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkatta.
  • Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkatta – 700063
