UGC Guidelines for Internship/Research Internship for Under Graduate students

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) framed a new student-centric “Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes” (CCFUP) incorporating a flexible choice-based credit system, multiple entry and exit options, and a multidisciplinary approach.

In an internship course students require to participate in a work experience or professional activity, or cooperative education activity with an entity external to the education institution, under the supervision of an expert from the given external entity.

A prime aspect of the internship/research internship is induction into actual work situations.

Internships includes working with government or private organizations, higher education institutions, universities, research and development labs/research organisations/non-government organisations, enterprises, centres involved in research, innovativeness and entrepreneurship, business organizations, local industry, artists, craftspeople, and similar other entities for providing opportunities to students for active engagement in on-site experiential learning.

A minimum of 2-4 credits, out of the required minimum 120/160 credits, of a 3-year UG degree/4-year UG degree (Honours)/4-year UG degree (Honours with Research) can be assigned for Internship as per the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF) and Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programme (CCFUP).

An internship of 60 to 120 hours duration after the 4th semester will be mandatory for the students enrolled in UG degree programmes.